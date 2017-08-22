South Africa: North West Legislature Holds Mfma Public Hearings in Mahikeng, 23 Aug

On Wednesday, 23 August 2017, the North West Provincial Legislature's Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (SCOPA) will hold public hearings on the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) audit outcomes for the financial year 2015/16 with Kagisano-Molopo Local and Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipalities in Legislature Conference Room 2 at 9h00.
The public hearings will be attended by the Mayors, Municipal Managers including senior management of the municipalities, Municipal Public Account Committees, representatives from the Department of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development; Department of Local Government and Human Settlements and the Auditor General's office.
