South Africa: North West Legislature Holds Mfma Public Hearings in Mahikeng, 23 Aug

Kidnapping and trafficking minors, running a brothel in Cape Town and extorting two clients of almost R3m. Read more »

The public hearings will be attended by the Mayors, Municipal Managers including senior management of the municipalities, Municipal Public Account Committees, representatives from the Department of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development; Department of Local Government and Human Settlements and the Auditor General's office.

On Wednesday, 23 August 2017, the North West Provincial Legislature's Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts (SCOPA) will hold public hearings on the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) audit outcomes for the financial year 2015/16 with Kagisano-Molopo Local and Dr. Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipalities in Legislature Conference Room 2 at 9h00.

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.