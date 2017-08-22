Ethiopia: Govt Powers Enterprises With Huge Capitals

The Council of Ministers (CoM) approved regulations intended to adjust the authorised and paid-up capitals of four state-owned enterprises. Three companies had their capital raised while one had its reduced.

The regulations were approved on August 11, 2017, along with another one that was designed to merge three state-owned companies under the recently established enterprise, Chemical Industry Corporation.

Ethiopian Mineral Petroleum & Biofuel Corporation (EMPBC), Berhanena Selam Printing Enterprise, Asela Malt Factory and National Alcohol & Liquor Factory (NALA) are companies whose paid up and authorised capitals were adjusted.

The Ministry of Public Enterprises (MoPE) amended the regulation of these enterprises due to the phenomenal changes in the economy as well as in the companies since their establishments, according to Wondafrash Aseffa, public relations director at the MoPE.

EMPBC was established in 2015 to explore, produce and sell fuel, mineral, as well as biofuels, with an authorised capital of 15 billion Br. But the recent amendment reduced the authorised and paid-up capital of the company to 1.7 billion Br and 419 million Br, respectively.

"We found that its paid up capital will be 419 million Br even it became operational, and that is why the change is needed," said Wondafrash.

In reverse, one of the prominent state-owned printers, Berhanena Selam, saw a rise of 1.5 billion Br and 382 million Br in its authorised and paid-up capital, respectively. Established in 1914, Berhanena Selam formerly had 8.3 million Br paid-up capital. It reported a net profit of 181 million Br during the nine months of the last fiscal year.

In its nine-month performance report to the parliament three months ago, deputy director general of the company, Shitahun Wale, stated the company was facing competency challenges in the business due to financial problems.

"As our profit goes directly to the national treasury, we cannot procure modern machinery that is in demand by our customers," he told the Parliament's Public Enterprises Standing Committee.

The new regulation also raised the paid-up capital of Assela Malt to 232.2 million Br, up from 21.3 million Br.

"Since its establishment, the company has raised its production capacity by three-fold," said Wondafrash.

Established in 1984, Asella Malt grossed 111.5 million Br profit during the 2015/16 fiscal year, generating a total revenue of 513 million Br by selling 292,000qls of malt.

On the other hand, NALA, which was established in 1905 as Elias Papasions, and whose former owner is currently contending the Ministry for the return of the company, also increased its capital by the recent regulation. The regulation raised its 12.2 million Br paid up capital to 221 million Br.

During the first half of the recently ended fiscal year, NALA reported sales of 297 million Br. Recently, it raised its production capacity to 15,000lts alcohol a day with a cost of 200 million Br.

The CoM also approved the regulation intended for the merger of Adami Tulu Pesticide Processing S.C, Awash Melkassa Aluminum Sulfate & Sulphuric Acid S.C and Caustic Soda S.C with Chemical Industry Corporation, which was formed in 2013 under the Ministry of Industry to oversee the chemical industrial development of the country with 21.7 billion Br.

These three companies produce raw materials and inputs for textile, leather, construction, pharmaceutical, agricultural, construction, food and beverage industries.

The main reason for the merger of these enterprises, according to Wondafrash, is that the companies cannot be successful and make a definite contribution to the industrialisation of the country if they operate separately.

"Management, human resource, marketing and the leadership capacity of these companies needs to be optimised after merging them," said Wondafrash.

The merger will reduce the administrative cost incurred for the enterprises, according to Wondafrash.

The authorised capital of the Corporation was also slightly raised to 21.72 billion Br and its paid-up capital was increased from 5.4 billion Br to 5.8 billion Br. It is currently managing state-owned chemical manufacturing enterprises including Mugher Cement Enterprise, Natural Rubber Tree Development & Production Project and Coal-Based Urea Complex.

It will also oversee fertiliser factories that are under construction, including Yayu Fertilizer Company and the five fertiliser-blending factories that are currently getting built in Oromia, Southern Nations, Nationalities & Peoples' (SNNP), Amhara and Tigray regional states.