Liberia: 'Popular Mandate Brought Me in Politics'

The Standard Bearer for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Ambassador George M. Weah says he was drawn into the limelight of the Liberian politics by popular mandate of the people.

Weah, an acclaimed footballer, came into Liberian politics in 2005 when he contested against President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

He was the only politician who when into runoff with Madam Sirleaf among the rest of the 21 candidates.

In 2011, Weah contested on the CDC's ticket as running mate to Winston Tubman, in which the party again came second to the Unity Party.

Since 2005 till present, the CDC has arguably been the strongest opposition party in the country during elections.

Mr. Weah is again going for the Liberian Presidency in the pending October 10, 2017 elections, this time around in a three party coalition.

The parties include National Patriotic Party (NPP), Congress for Democratic Change and Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) under a name, "Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)."

Speaking at the launch of the Party's campaign over the weekend, Weah told his supporters that he accepted the challenge because of the love for country and people.

"I have contested three major national elections: 2005 Presidential Election as a Presidential Candidate; 2011 Presidential Election as a Vice Presidential Candidate; and 2014 Senatorial Election as a Candidate," Weah said

He said "in 2005, according to the National Elections Commission (NEC), I won the first round with almost 30%. However, empirical analysis from election monitors suggested that my percentage exceeded the 50% threshold".

Mr. Weah said these two accounts remained a debated subject to this day but he accepted the proclaimed results peacefully, participated in the runoff and was declared not the winner.

In 2011, the CDC Standard Bearer said as Vice Running Mate, the party was again qualified for the runoff elections with the ruling party, but due to unaddressed voting irregularities in the first round, they withdrew from runoff thus giving the Unity Party a free ride to victory.

Weah: "In 2014, I was overwhelmingly elected Senator of Montserrado County (with nearly 80% of the total votes cast) in a contest with eleven (11) other candidates.

He said as Senator, his legislative agenda is on forming alliances, advocating budgetary increment for Health, Education, Infrastructure, Defense and Sports as well as the privatization of the nation's service delivery sector, accountability in the management of public resources, and improving the welfare of our citizens.

He said as Liberians go to the polls on October 10, 2017, he is pleased and humbled to lead the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) team, comprising of outstanding men and women.

"As I travel throughout our dear country, I see the eagerness for CHANGE with HOPE written all over the faces of most Liberians especially the ordinary people, who, during these last twelve years of the Unity Party Administration, have remained resilient and surviving under the weight of abject poverty, I painfully continue to see," Weah told his supporters.

Weah promised that he and his team will fight for the desired change, saying this is our pledge to the Liberian people and nation.

According to him, this agenda will steer a new Liberia where all of its children will be adequately prepared for a brighter future and a Liberia where the adherence to the rule of law will be that link that binds us together as a people and a nation.