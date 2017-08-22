Liberia: U.S. Soldier Qualified for Elections

A month-long investigation has established that an American soldier is competing for a representative seat in the pending October 10 Presidential and Representative Elections in Liberia.

National Elections Commission (NEC) cleared Daynah Zoe, a senior staff and supervisor at the United States Department of Defense to contest for Nimba County District # 4 representative seat.

Nimba County District #4 is represented at the National Legislature by Garrison Yealue, who is seeking re-election.

Zoe, according to our investigation, was cleared by NEC while he (Zoe) was in the U.S. He is contesting the election on the ticket of True Whig Party (TWP).

Unimpeachable sources hinted that Zoe, who is yet to arrive in Liberia since the official opening of campaign due to his military assignment, has a small team of supporters, stationed in Garplay, Nimba County.

The team is canvassing for the US military personnel, whose excuse from job is yet to be approved by the US Department of Defense. He is said to be the brother of Hananiah Zoe, who contested in one of the previous elections for the presidency.