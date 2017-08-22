22 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Peace, Security Essential for Prosperity

Christopher John Lewis, UNMIL Deputy Chief for Peace and Consolidation Services, has underscored the need for Liberia's youth to ensure that peace and security becomes the hallmark for prosperity.

He said youth must take the vision of what they want the country to be, and that violence is never an option for resolving issues.

Christopher John Lewis said ensuring peace and security is vital for economic growth and prosperity in post war Liberia.

He made the disclosure at the official launch of the Youth and Elections Project and programs marking the celebration of 2017 International Youth Day.

He noted that Liberia's young population of 60 percent demonstrates the need for more attention to be given to the young generation.

Mr. Lewis explained that the role of the youth is instrumental in the forthcoming elections.

He noted the SDGs cannot be achieved without a progressive policy which will lead to change for young people.

He called on young people to organize themselves by taking charge of existing opportunities. Young people, he indicated, can help to overcome difficulties through innovative ideas which will bring about change.

For his part, UNDP Country Director Pa Lamin Beyai said most youth do not have the enabling environment to fully harness their potential.

According to him, the UNDP was concerned about the development deficit, which has made Africa unattractive to its youth.

