Liberia: 'Unemployment Threatens National Security'

The Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has identified unemployment as a major threat to national security.

Speaking at the first presidential debate last Thursday, Alexander Cummings warned that until "we can fix that issue, we will have a security challenge."

Mr. Cummings further said unless the underlying cause of insecurity in the country is addressed, the problems will linger.

"If you don't have a job, you don't know where your next meal is coming from, you have nothing to lose. Trying to fix the apparatus without fixing that fundamental problem will lead to more people in jail," he stressed.

Cummings also said there have to be consequences for people who steal, not just the petty criminals but people who steal government's money.

For his part, Vice President Boakai had a holistic approach to the issue, laying emphasis on dealing with unresolved crimes.

"Every time a crime is committed you cannot find the criminal. How often do we track down those who commit crimes?" Boakai asked.

As for Liberty Party Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, he pointed out that the issue of rule of law must first start with creating an independent environment.

"The most important part we will do if elected is to ensure the independence of the Ministry of Justice from the Executive Mansion. It interferes with the justice system and causes a lack of justice when the President is always interfering in the affairs of justice," he added.

The LP standard bearer said he will ensure that law enforcement officers are adequately trained to be able to use their own regiments.

He also pledged to work with the Judiciary to ensure a smooth law and order process.

"I look forward to working with the judiciary. The underlying issue is the economy. What has happened is that the Sirleaf-Boakai policy was completely reliant on export. We will not do that; we will create opportunities and small business plan for Liberians - small and medium size to finance their businesses," Cllr. Brumskine added.