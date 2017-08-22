Cameroon: African Integration Conference - Senate President Represents Head of State

The first edition of the weightlifting clubs tournament took place recently in Yaounde Read more »

"The President of the Senate, H.E. Marcel Niat Njifenji, will personally represent the Head of State, H.E. Paul Biya at the Continental Conference on the role of the Pan African Parliament in the socio-economic and political integration of Africa, which will take place at the Yaounde Conference Centre from 22nd to the 25th of August 2017. Latest time of arrival at the opening ceremony on the 22nd of August 2017 is 10 a.m." Yaounde , the 21 August 2017. Director of Cabinet (s) Justin NJOMATCHOUA

