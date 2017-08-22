Cameroon: Nkwai Godlove Nkanya - Fulfilled Producer, Writer and Director

The Cameroonian artist won the Best Film producer during the "Ecrans Noirs" this year and is already creating exciting effects in the country's film industry.

He is a young, dynamic, brave, and hardworking Cameroonian boy who refused to be discouraged but to brave the odds in the Cameroon film industry. Nkwai Godlove Nkanya developed the interest of getting into film acting when he was 25 years old knowing that at his young age he had the passion and talent of film acting. His choice of entering into the Cameroonian Film industry was to promote the sector. Before getting into film production, Nkwai studied Anthropology at the University of Yaounde 1. From there, he decided to follow his passion and love for acting by travelling abroad to further his studies in the film industry at the University of the Nations YWAM in South Africa and International University Lithuania. "As a filmmaker, apart from self-thought, I have several short term trainings in filmmaking as well as hands-on training from mentors like Robert LaRue, George Robertson and Dr Briley," Nkwai said. For four conservative years, he won the Ecrans Noirs Awards.

"I have won four Ecrans Noirs titles in four years. In 2014, I won Best Actor, 2015, Best Film producer, 2016, part of the team that won Best Foreign Film, and in 2017, my film was the Best Film," he disclosed. Besides acting, he also does film directing and writing. "I am also a successful writer because in all these movies, I have won many awards. I wrote a master piece screen play titled "Palm Oil Marriage", which attracted international filmmakers. "A Good Time To Divorce" is another film now in post production". "I am very hopeful this movie shall speak for itself", he noted. "My first attraction to filmmaking is acting but once inside, I realised that there is a lot to do in other departments such as writing and directing films," he said.