22 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: School Children Receive Learning Materials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christopher Jator

To many a beneficiary family the donation will help defray academic cost as well as help in the smooth kick off of the academic year

Hundreds of school children received donations of didactic and school materials as part of parliamentary gestures from Hon. Albert Dooh-Collins of the Douala I Constituency. The donations seek to defray academic cost incurred by underprivileged families in the Douala I Constituency at the start of the school year. The donations include bags, exercise books, pencils, pens, rollers, erasers, boards, as well as objects such as help to form words (movable alphabet), puzzle maps or water pitchers and objects made of a range of materials and textures for manipulation, sorting and stacking.

The materials, according to a parent, are of good quality and necessary for the smooth start of the school year. Families that benefitted greeted Hon. Albert Dooh-Collins' gesture with a handful of thanks, noting that the donation has been made available to them at the right time. During a ceremony to hand over the donation on Saturday in the auditorium of the Adolphe Lottin a Same Temple of the Native Baptist Church of Cameroon in Akwa, the Member of Parliament said the children were selected from the Douala I Sub-division based on felt needs. Beneficiaries were primary and nursery school children from families that need some help to provide material and finance for the education of their children.

"Solidarity is a virtue I am pursuing as a politician. We are in solidarity with the public and their needs concern us." The ceremony kicked off with prayer and exhortation from the pastor of the church who called on all look onto God who does not forsake His own.

Cameroon

African Integration Conference - Senate President Represents Head of State

"The President of the Senate, H.E. Marcel Niat Njifenji, will personally represent the Head of State, H.E. Paul Biya at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.