Cameroon: School Children Receive Learning Materials

To many a beneficiary family the donation will help defray academic cost as well as help in the smooth kick off of the academic year

Hundreds of school children received donations of didactic and school materials as part of parliamentary gestures from Hon. Albert Dooh-Collins of the Douala I Constituency. The donations seek to defray academic cost incurred by underprivileged families in the Douala I Constituency at the start of the school year. The donations include bags, exercise books, pencils, pens, rollers, erasers, boards, as well as objects such as help to form words (movable alphabet), puzzle maps or water pitchers and objects made of a range of materials and textures for manipulation, sorting and stacking.

The materials, according to a parent, are of good quality and necessary for the smooth start of the school year. Families that benefitted greeted Hon. Albert Dooh-Collins' gesture with a handful of thanks, noting that the donation has been made available to them at the right time. During a ceremony to hand over the donation on Saturday in the auditorium of the Adolphe Lottin a Same Temple of the Native Baptist Church of Cameroon in Akwa, the Member of Parliament said the children were selected from the Douala I Sub-division based on felt needs. Beneficiaries were primary and nursery school children from families that need some help to provide material and finance for the education of their children.

"Solidarity is a virtue I am pursuing as a politician. We are in solidarity with the public and their needs concern us." The ceremony kicked off with prayer and exhortation from the pastor of the church who called on all look onto God who does not forsake His own.