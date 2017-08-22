Cameroon: West - Mbouda Council Donates to Quarter Heads

Mbouda — The First Assistant Senior Divisional officer for Bamboutos division, in the West region, Bayiha Françoise Chaveli epse Tchouawou Tchapa has appreciated the efforts of Mayor Ngoulla Kenlac Roger of Mbouda council for making great strides in improving the hygiene and sanitation situation in Mbouda town, that won a trophy as best cleanest town in the West region in 2017. She was speaking in Mbouda on 13 July, 2017, while presiding over the handing over of hygiene and sanitation equipment, that included wheel barrows, rakes, cutlasses, and two locally manufactured dirt collection trucks to quarter heads to help improve hygiene and sanitation in sub quarter and villages in the council area. Bayiha, called on the mayor to step up the fight against poverty, by providing the necessary socio-economic needs of the population, making sure hygiene and sanitation is adequately funded. She encouraged councilors to increase their commitment in revenue collection for the council, considering that during the council management and administrative accounts, laxity was noticed in revenue collection.

For his part, Mayor Ngoulla Kenlac Roger, said the hygiene sanitation equipment and refuse collection vehicles have been spurred by the council ongoing policy aimed at promoting domestic competitiveness, improve efficiency in socio-economic sectors, all geared towards improving the living conditions of the population. He said the campaign is to ensure that hygiene and sanitation is overcome in the council area before the end of the mandate of the councilors. He praised the concern of the councilors, who joined the council administrator to improve on the livelihood of the population by supporting council governance programme.