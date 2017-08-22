Cameroon: Carrefour AGIP - Five Perish in Accident

"The President of the Senate, H.E. Marcel Niat Njifenji, will personally represent the Head of State, H.E. Paul Biya at… Read more »

A ghastly road accident took away the lives of five passengers Sunday at about 8pm. The mishap occurred at the Douala AGIP Junction after a truck slipped on a taxicab as it was turning about the junction. All five passengers on board the taxi died on the spot except the truck driver which was transporting iron bars. The corpses were transferred to the Laquintinie Hospital Mortuary.

