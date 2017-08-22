Liberia: Weah Worries UP?

Photo: FrontPage Africa

George Weah at a rally of the Congress for Democratic Change.

Barely three days after Monrovia witnessed the greatest assemblage of Liberians in recent political campaign history in support of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) and its standard-bearer, Senator George Weah, a surrogate body of the Unity Party (UP) has raised claims of his (Weah's) citizenship, thereby leaving many to wonder if the ruling party is now in the state of worry.

A support structure of Vice President Joseph Boakai, UP's standard-bearer, is seeking the intervention and indulgence of the National Elections Commission (NEC) in withdrawing the certificate issued the standard-bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) that qualified him to contest the elections as presidential candidate.

National Movement to Support Boakai (NAMBO)'s action come amid claims that Sen. Weah is an American citizen with an American passport issued May 3, 2015, to expire 2023 and with number 505252321.

NAMBO told a news conference Monday that by the mere reason that Weah carries an American passport disqualifies him from running for office in Liberia.

Air of anxiety still hovers the political theater since Saturday when the CDC showed the numerical strengths it has by putting hundreds of thousands of Liberians in the streets during the launch of its campaign.

Political commentators are beginning to surmise that if Saturday's human tsunami is expressed in votes, the CDC could be on its way to the Executive Mansion and the rest of the parties should consider the game over.

But NAMBO seems ready to put stiches in the CDC's desire for state power by disclosing evidence in its possession that shows that Sen. Weah is an American citizen.

Secretary General Robert Kpadeh said the CDC political leader should resign as Senator and disengage the presidential race because he holds dual citizenship.

"This is somebody who has been active in our body politics, representing himself as lover of the people and believe in the country and only politician that carry this country in his heart but is carrying an American with passport making him an American citizen what them is his loyalty to this country how can we trust someone as a senator and seeking the presidency of our country with divided alliance this is sad and heart of dishonesty," Kpadeh said.

Flagging the issue days after the CDC proved its worth raises eyebrows in many quarters, mainly when the issue of Weah's American status has since emerged.

During the 2014 Special Senatorial Elections, Weah being an American was used by opponents but to no avail.

"Weah has shares his alliance with another nation," Kpadeh told reporters at a quickly organized press conference, adding "this is prohibited by the constitution of Liberia and Weah can no longer represent the people and country."

The NAMBO chief scribe said Weah's action is a heart of dishonesty to nation, and as such should resign and disengage from the process.

He cautioned Weah's loyalty to state and must be kicked off the elections process if not, the law will compared him to disengage the process.

"One should bring to the political debate honesty" he emphasized, noting that as a party, they will persuade the matter to the letter so that the world get to know that he (Weah) does not and cannot represent the people and country.

He claims that Weah's action is a total sadness for Liberia on grounds that he (Weah) has misled Liberians by taking oath to defend the constitution but on the contrary pledge loyalty to another land.

Kpadeh accordingly called for impeachment of Senator Weah, noting "this is about the rule of laws and not mere politics and being the representation of the people, one must set example."

"The survivability of every country is the rule of law therefore would-be leaders are under obligations to respect the rule of law saying "a senator should be someone with good morality and standings."

"How can you believe in the country and share alliance of the state; not that kind of politician our country deserve but rather someone who will give their loyalty and honesty to the country saying this is a total sadness and does not demonstrate the true culture."

According to the NAMBO henchman, lawyers are on top of the case and will proceed with the alleged immigration passport bearing the particulars of the CDC strongman as mean of ensuring a level plan field in the smooth conduct of the 2017 elections.