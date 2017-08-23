Photo: The Nation

Christabel Ouko, the widow of former Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.

Leaders in Kisumu renewed calls for the government to resolve the mystery surrounding the death of former Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko, as they mourned his widow Christabel, who died in a road crash on Monday.

The leaders lamented that 27 years down the line, Dr Ouko's family was yet to get justice for his murder.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o led leaders and residents in mourning Mrs Ouko.

The crash took place at Kipsitet. She had attended Prof Nyong'o's swearing-in ceremony.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our lovely mother. We were friends for many years and this is a loss so difficult to take or to accept," Prof Nyong'o said.

"But we pray to God to look after the family at this time of deep sorrow".

JUSTICE

Kisumu Senator-elect Fred Outa lamented that Mrs Ouko had died without getting a comprehensive report on the planners and killers of her husband.

"As we mourn her, we also demand that the government give a report on who killed her husband so that her children can have peace," he said.

Woman Rep Rozah Buyu described Mrs Ouko as a great listener.

Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch described her as soft spoken and humble.

Muhoroni MP Onyango K'oyoo said Mrs Ouko was instrumental in helping the needy through educational programmes.