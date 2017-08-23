Abuja — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Tuesday fixed the cut-off marks for admission into higher institutions of learning in the country for the 2017/2018 academic session.

At a policy meeting held with the heads of institutions and other education regulatory bodies in Abuja, the examination body ratified 120 as the minimum mark for degree-awarding institutions.

The meeting at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja, had in attendance vice chancellors, Rectors, Provosts and Registrars of tertiary institutions.

For the polytechnics, the lowest mark that qualifies a candidate for admission is 100, while the highest that an institution can fix is 180. Same mark applies to Colleges of Education.

The admission cut-off mark for Innovative Enterprise Institutions ranges between 110 and 120.

Leading heads of institutions in attendance to agree on the marks, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Isiaq Oloyede, said the newly agreed marks would over-ride the previous marks submitted by the institutions.

Oloyede warned that the Board would not allow any institution to go below the ratified marks in their admission process.

He, however, said the reduction in the 2017/2018 admission cut-off marks does not portend any danger for education standard and does not translate to a fall in education standard.

The JAMB registrar said the decisions on first choice candidates by universities would end on October 15, while the second choice candidates would end on December 15; after which the remaining students will be available in the market place for other institutions till the January closing date.

He disclosed that a Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) would be used to streamline admission processes among institutions, as it addresses challenges associated with the former approach.

He said: "We should not be sentimental in fixing our cut-off mark; we need not over-dramatise issue of cut-off mark.

"In order to enhance transparency, no automated admission for those without the necessary requirements will be tolerated."

Speaking further, Oloyede said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has reabsorbed the conduct of Post-UTME examination as a prerequisite for admission into tertiary institutions.

According to him, the cancellation of post-UTME was a mistake, urging JAMB to ensure that fee for the examination should not exceed N2,000.