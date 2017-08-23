23 August 2017

Nigeria: 83 Kids Used As 'Human Bombs' in N/East - Unicef

By Olayemi John-Mensah

No fewer than 83 children, comprising 55 girls, 27 boys and a baby strapped to a girl, have been used as 'human bombs' in the North East since January, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said.

"The sex of the baby used in the explosion was impossible to determine," UNICEF said in a statement yesterday, adding that "the number of children used is already four times higher than it was for all of last year."

While expressing concern on the increasing of kids being used as 'human bombs' in the northeast, UNICEF described the act as an atrocity, adding that "Children used as 'human bombs' are, above all, victims, not perpetrators."

"The use of children in such attacks has had a further impact of creating suspicion and fear of children who have been released, rescued or escaped from Boko Haram. As a result, many children who have managed to get away from captivity face rejection when they try to reintegrate into their communities, compounding their suffering," the statement said.

