23 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Seeks to Raise More Funds to Support Gorilla Conservation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julius Bizimungu

The second edition of the 'Kwita Izina' Gala Dinner will take place on August 26 ahead of the official 13th Gorilla Naming ceremony slated for September 1 in Musanze District, Northern Province.

Nineteen baby gorillas will be named.

This will be the second time Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will be hosting the fundraiser event, and the target is to raise more funds to support mountain gorilla conservation efforts.

According to RDB officials, last year's debut fundraiser was a success and the Government managed to collect funds which were allocated to different conservation projects.

"Last year, we managed to raise a total of Rwf25 million from the sale of tickets and auctions which went into supporting three conservation projects in the country. They include the Mountain Gorilla Skeleton Project, the Establishment of a Sanctuary for Grey crowned crane and establishment of an eco-lodge outside Akagera Park," Belise Kariza, the Chief Tourism Officer at RDB told The New Times.

According to Kariza, the first two projects (the Mountain Gorilla Skeleton Project; and the Establishment of a Sanctuary for Grey crowned crane) were included in the funding schemes as projects that the government's conservation partners support.

The third project was put on the list of the investment promotion projects.

Kwita Izina Gala Dinner was launched with the aim to bring together conservation enthusiasts from around the world in driving economic growth through conservation.

Following the successful launch of the event in 2016, the Government implemented of improvements ahead of the 13th Kwita Izina week long ceremony, mainly focusing on raising awareness on the importance of protecting biodiversity and their habitats at the community, national, regional and international level.

"Our objective towards this year's Gala Dinner is three fold. We want to create more awareness of the conservation needs in the country for the sake of future generations, we want to provide a basic and long-term conservation solution of protecting the habitat of an endangered species, as well as encourage ownership and encirclement of conservation practices, both locally and globally," Kariza said.

Focus for this year

Officials say that the expectations are high for this year's event and that the focus of this year's conservation project at the gala dinner will be about the expansion of the Gorilla habitat.

"Given the current restrictions for a growing mountain gorilla population, we would like to raise attention and encourage the contribution of the local community in protecting biodiversity starting from the grassroots level to the elite groups," Kariza said.

The official said that as community projects formed around Kwita Izina are still ongoing around all the four national parks in Rwanda, there is more that can be done to directly impact wildlife in their natural habitat.

She said that they will, therefore, continue to show the importance of sustainable tourism as they believe citizens can greatly benefit from it.

This year's event is expected to attract senior government officials, high profile personalities in the conservation industry from around the world, as well as like-minded individuals (both local and international) who are passionate about protecting biodiversity.

Rwanda

Over 150 Rwandan Artists for Jamafest 2017

Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi and the host Uganda will showcase their troupers in music, dance, comedy, poetry,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.