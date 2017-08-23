23 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Over 150 Rwandan Artists for Jamafest 2017

By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda, Tanzania, and Burundi and the host Uganda will showcase their troupers in music, dance, comedy, poetry, storytelling, drama, acrobatics, and carnival march. Rwanda will be represented by artists from different fields like plastic arts (painting, ceramics and crafts), fashion and dance by students from Nyundo School of Music and national ballet Urukerereza, among others.

According to Jacques Nzabonimpa, the director of Culture at Rwanda Academy for Languages and Culture (RALC), the festival will be an opportunity to learn from other countries through arts and culture.

"Jamafest is about exchanging cultural values among the East African communities, and to boost cultural tourism in the EAC, while promoting social inclusion, cultural diversity and human development," said Nzabonimpa.

"So, what our artists will not only showcase the uniqueness of the Rwandan culture, but will also learn from other artists in terms of market and quality for our products," he added.

The first edition Jamafest was held in February 2013 in Kigali, under the theme "Fostering the East African Community Integration through Cultural Industries."

