Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

General Kale Kayihura addresses residents of Nansana.

Kampala — The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, has said a businessman is behind the Nansana and Entebbe women murders for his ritual sacrifice.

While speaking to Wakiso residents at Kabumbi Zone, in Nansana Municipality yesterday, Gen Kayihura said a suspect in connection to the murders revealed that a businessman in Nansana hired him to collect women's blood for his ritual satisfaction.

"The suspect confessed that he had killed eight women on orders of a businessman here in Nansana. The blood is to feed his rituals to get more wealth," Gen Kayihura said.

At least 17 women have been killed in Nansana Municipality and Katabi Town Council on Entebbe Road between May and August. Nine women have been killed in Katabi and eight in Nansana.

The latest victim in Katabi was killed last weekend while Nansana's last victim was recorded on July 24.

At least six suspects are in police custody in regard to the murders.

Gen Kayihura attacked the media for exaggerating the murders and branding the police as stuck on tracing the murderers.

He said police was doing well in investigations and promised that the crime will soon be over.

The police chief said police would work with Gen Salim Saleh to extend Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) to the youth in Nansana by giving them boda bodas (motorcycles) since unemployment is one of the major reasons driving them into criminality.

"Some girls doing prostitution have told me that they have children they have to look after. They decided to use their bodies for survival. One girl told me she was chased from a home after conceiving in school and she is now doing prostitution. We are planning to help such girls," Gen Kayihura said.

Nansana Division mayor, Kizito Nsubuga, asked Gen Kayihura to assure the residents that they would be protected when they share information about the suspected criminals.

He said one of the reasons why the locals were scanty on telling police of the people they suspect to be wrongdoers was because they fear to be exposed.

"My residents have a lot of information they can share but they don't have trust in police. At times their shared information is revealed back to the suspects and that creates enmity," Mr Nsubuga said.

Gen Kayihura tasked Kampala South Regional Police Commander (RPC), Siraje Bakaleke, to continue exposing officers who dose off while on duty. He said that would help officers to change.