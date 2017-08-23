Uganda: How Foreign Investor Acquired 'KCCA Cemetery'

Yesterday, the commission of inquiry into land matters led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire held a joint cross examination of Herbert Mugerwa, an advocate of the High court and Manish Siyani Parbat, the managing director of Siyani Brothers and Company Uganda Limited, a construction company.

Mugerwa is a lawyer for Siyani, which is accused of acquiring, irregularly, public land located in Bukasa, Kira Municipality.

Kampala Capital City Authority is also being investigated for failure to preserve public land meant for the cemetery that ended up in the hands of a private developer. John Bosco Suuza, the assistant lead counsel to the commission cross examined the duo. ALI TWAHA and ZAHRA ABIGABA captured the proceedings.

Suuza: Could you please state your name for the record?

Mugerwa: Herbert Mugerwa.

Suuza: How old are you?

Mugerwa: I'm 49 years old.

Suuza: Where do you reside?

Mugerwa: I stay in Busega.

Suuza: What do you do for a living?

Mugerwa: I'm an advocate of the High court and a partner in KMA [Kabayiza Mugerwa Ali] advocates.

Suuza: Can you briefly take us through you academic background?

Mugerwa: I went to Makerere University. I got an LLB degree then I did a diploma in legal practice from the LDC [Law Development Center].

Suuza: Can you tell us about the years?

Mugerwa: I was in Makerere between 1988 to 1991, and then LDC between 1992 to 1993.

Suuza: When did you start practicing as an advocate?

Mugerwa: In 1995.

Suuza: Do you hold any land in a place called Bukasa?

Mugerwa: No. I don't own any land in Bukasa. But I know for a fact that some title deeds [are] in my names.

Suuza: Can you explain that?

Mugerwa: Around 2009, my clients, Siyani Brothers and Company Uganda limited, were interested in a piece of land. And they were approached by brokers who were selling land around Bukasa. My client had a look at the land and expressed interest. So we told the brokers, my client is interested in purchasing this land.

Suuza: Let's talk about the brokers. Was this a company or freelancers?

Mugerwa: They were just freelancers.

Suuza: Do you remember their names?

Mugerwa: I don't remember the names. We advised the brokers to bring the registered proprietor of the property to our offices.

Suuza: Why did these brokers come to you? Have you dealt with them before?

Mugerwa: Well, I don't know how they get to know that people are interested in property. Brokers always have a chain of people who are informers who would tell them that there is a company that is interested in a property... so we had a look at the land and told them to bring the registered proprietor to our offices to begin negotiating. Now maybe two days later, the lawyer representing the registered proprietor came to our offices.

Suuza: Who was the lawyer?

Mugerwa: A gentleman called Mr Muzafara Lwayaga Lwere.

Suuza: Is he an advocate?

Mugerwa: Yes, a very senior advocate. He came to our offices and told us he was representing the registered proprietor. He discussed prices and negotiated. Now at the point of concluding the transaction, we told him that...

Suuza: Was your client part of the negotiation?

Mugerwa: Yes. My clients were part of the negotiations. We told [Lwere] we were interested in purchasing the property. He told us that his client was not readily available but that he had authority to conduct the transaction on his behalf.

Suuza: Did he name the client?

Mugerwa: The client appeared on the title deed.

Suuza: Do you know the name of that person?

Mugerwa: He is a gentleman called Zayid Semuwemba. He told us he has instructions to conduct this transaction on behalf of his client which usually happens in the profession.

Suuza: What kind of authority did he have?

Mugerwa: He had powers of attorney.

Suuza: Did you look at the powers of attorney?

Mugerwa: Yes, we did. But we insisted that we can only transact if we meet the registered proprietor but apparently, the proprietor was not available.

Suuza: What did they tell you about his absence?

Mugerwa: This happened eight years ago. I don't remember what exactly he said. I cannot confirm. So we told them we can only transact with the proprietor, alternatively [he could have title transferred to him] and then we deal with him as the registered proprietor.

Suuza: Why did you want them to particularly take that path?

Mugerwa: Whereas an advocate can deal and act on behalf of the client. Sometimes it's a gut feeling. Sometimes it's the instruction of the client. The client told me, only deal with a registered proprietor.

Suuza: So your insistence to deal with the registered proprietor was as a result of your client's insistence?

Mugerwa: Yes. So the property was transferred into Mr Lwere's name.

Suuza: Did the client have any particular reason was he was being too cautious?

Mugerwa: Clients are always like that.... So Mr Lwere transferred the property into his names.

Suuza: Are you saying you didn't get the chance of meeting Mr Semuwemba?

Mugerwa: We didn't have to because now Mr Lwere the rightful owner of the property.

Suuza: How much land did you want to buy then?

Mugerwa: It was 13 acres and we were only interested in 10 acres. But at the time of the transfer, all the 13 acres were transferred into my personal names on the understanding that we shall mutate off the 10 acres that we were interested in and hand over the residue to Mr Lwere.

Suuza: What sort of title was Mr Lwere transferring to you?

Mugerwa: It was a freehold. And the reason why it was transferred into my names is because for the purposes of the Land Act, my client was a non-Ugandan. So the whole idea was, it was transferred into my names and I give my client a 99-year lease, which I did.

Suuza: Why wouldn't your client get this lease from [Lwere] Lwayaga directly?

Mugerwa: He was more comfortable with me.

Suuza: Can you explain that?

Mugerwa: Because Mr Lwayaga is a stranger to him and then we had other prior dealings where all their freehold titles are in my names and I'm the one who gives them the 99 year leases. They would rather deal with a lawyer they have been dealing with for the last 12 years.

Suuza: Is it a question of trust and other reasons for this arrangement?

Mugerwa: I think it is trust and being cautious with the person you're dealing with. You don't want to deal with a person who will, for one reason or another, cancel your lease down the road. So you would rather deal with your lawyer.

Suuza: So you received 13 acres instead of 10 acres...

Mugerwa: We received 13 acres. I commissioned a surveyor to open boundaries and carve off the other three acres so that we have my client's title intact which he did. I got my 10 acres for my 99 years in favour of Siyani Brothers... .the residue was comprised in two titles but it was still in my names. I handed over the residue to Mr Lwere.

Suuza: You said you visited this land before you purchased it, did you see any cemetery around that area?

Mugerwa: Let me put it this way, its 13 acres which is really a large expanse. But we commissioned a surveyor to open boundaries.

Suuza: Is your answer that you did not see the cemetery because the land was big?

Mugerwa: We didn't see the cemetery.

Suuza: Did you inquire into the history of this land?

Mugerwa: When you're buying such land, what runs through your mind is the squatters.

Suuza: Were there squatters on that land?

Mugerwa: Yes, they were squatters and some crops but the person selling had told us that all the squatters had been compensated. I think I also saw documents of squatters acknowledging receipt of their compensation.

Suuza: Apart from the compensation, were you not interested in knowing a thing or two how that vast land came to exist in that area under freehold?

Mugerwa: That would be asking too much for a person buying land. Because, a person buying land would be interested in knowing the registered proprietor by conducting a search, go to the land office, which we did. Go onto the ground confirm as to whether there are any squatters on the land. Over and above that, we did not do anything.

Suuza: Let's go back to carving of the 10 acres. What did you say happened to the other three?

Mugerwa: They were two acres; they were two titles in respect of the residue. These titles were handled over to Mr Lwere but still in my names. And we also handed over requisite transfer instruments; photos and my ID to enable him transfer them in his name if sold to any other person.

Suuza: Since you and your client acquired this land has anybody lodged in any adverse claim concerning this land?

Mugerwa: One time I heard on radio the ED [executive director of KCCA Jennifer Musisi] alleging that I had stolen some land.

Suuza: When was that?

Mugerwa: 2011 or 2012. But I did call the [KCCA] manager, legal... [they said that they] were investigating some matters. That is all I heard about the land.

Suuza: So the executive director of KCCA defamed you on radio. Is that what you are saying?

Mugerwa: When they brushed it off that this is a matter we are investigating, I left it at that.

Suuza: We are investigating how this land which used to be public land earmarked for a cemetery ended up in private hands such as Lwayaga and yourself. What do you want to tell the commission?

Mugerwa: As far as I'm concerned in this transaction, I conducted due diligence. I went to the land registry, confirmed ownership and then advised my client to purchase, and in any case, in any other transaction that is all that is expected of the lawyer and their client.

Commissioner Rose Nakayi: You seem to be very convinced that you did due diligence especially by looking at the registry, sending the surveyor to do a cursory inspection...

Mugerwa: Maybe I could have done more. But the purpose of his being commissioned was to confirm whether there were any squatters who might lay a claim on this land.

Nakayi: Is it possible that there could be other claims that might not necessarily be Bibanjja holders or are you saying when you do due diligence, you only look out for Bibanjja owners?

Mugerwa: Ideally yes. When you do due diligence, you confirm ownership, you anticipate advance claims in form of Bibanjja owners.

Nakayi: Is your understanding from so many years of experience that adverse claims can only be Bibanjja holders?

Mugerwa: They are instances where we bought land and subsequently in the course of clearing the land we found graves. That does happen.

Nakayi: I find your conceptualization of adverse so narrow and intended not benefit your argument in the case and to do an injustice to the legal framework in this country?

Mugerwa: No. No. No. definitely I'm not creating jurisprudence here. I'm just a witness.

Nakayi: First listen. You sent a surveyor to do a cursory inspection...if your surveyor fails to find out who put graves on the land, we have authority that a notice can be imputed on you and your client. So you could have known another body could have authorized the cemetery on that land.

Mugerwa: Let me put it this way, you see in Uganda we have what we call 'Ebijja', it's a whole graveyard and more. And then there are other instances where there [nothing] to show that it is a graveyard.

Nakayi: The point I'm trying to make is...

Mugerwa: Your point has been taken.

SECOND WITNESS

Suuza: Could you state your name for the record?

Parbat: My name is Manish Parbat Siyani.

Suuza: How old are you?

Parbat: 35 years old.

Suuza: Where do you live?

Parbat: I live in Nsambya plot 1469.

Suuza: What do you do for living?

Parbat: I'm the managing director of a construction company called, Siyani Brothers and Company Uganda Limited.

Suuza: When was that company registered?

Parbat: It was incorporated in Uganda in 1991.

Suuza: From the testimony of the counsel, you are not a Ugandan. Is that correct?

Parbat: Yes. At the time of the transaction we were not Ugandan citizens, the reason why we obtained a lease as opposed to a freehold title.

Suuza: Are you Ugandan citizens now?

Parbat: One of the shareholders is a Ugandan citizen now. He owns more than 50 per cent of the company and the company is also Ugandan.

Suuza: What is your nationality now?

Parbat: I'm British.

Suuza: How long have you been the managing director?

Parbat: I was appointed the managing director in 2015. Before that I was serving in the capacity if financial director.

Suuza: You have listened to the testimony of your "landlord" and also your counsel. What can you tell us about this transaction?

Parbat: I joined this organization in 2007 so I was still very fresh when I came over. The company was looking for a plot of land around Kampala to expand its business operations. The land would be used to develop warehouses for its construction materials, set up a fabrication and joinery workshop, erect a concrete plant... Mugerwa being our counsel; we consulted him that we are looking for land as he mentioned. We were told there is a piece of land in Bukasa, we went to visit the land, I personally did not go there. But my former directors did visit the site, its normally the first thing we would do before buying land.

Suuza: Do you remember the name of the director that visited the land?

Parbat: Former director is Mr Nitin Vekariya. So we were told it was virgin land.

Suuza: What do you mean by virgin land?

Parbat: That there was nothing developed. There were some brick makers and some old Mabati houses. The land was within close proximity for us to put up our operations and of course, we instructed Hebert to progress the discussion further and do the due diligence.

One thing which he didn't pick in the survey which is clear is that the title had to be mutated due to some of these squatters that had not been compensated. As a result of that we were not interested in the squatters...

Suuza: As you may have noticed the commission is interested in knowing the transaction between you and Mr Mugerwa and the logic behind it. Do you have something to explain on that?

Bamugemereire: Maybe before you explain, did you carry a copy of the lease agreement? Did you have a purchase agreement apart from the lease agreement as well?

Parbat: Well the purchase agreement was with the [lawyer]. He has been moving offices and he can't track record of it. But the lease was given to me, I have it in my custody.

Suuza: We want to understand, there was a seller who owned this land. He could have given the lease. But you decided to use Mr Mugerwa in a transaction that involved money being paid not by Mr Mugerwa but yourself. Why did you take that path?

Parbat: Let start with how we have owned land in Uganda. We have been here since 1991. We normally go for leaseholds which are normally issued by KCCA and the Uganda Land Commission.

We see institutions behind that we understand that once you are following your lease [conditions] you don't have issues and you have a peaceful stay. This plot of land, its difficult to find such plot of land to set up the kind of facility that we were looking for. With Mugerwa the company shares a very good relationship. It's not just professional but it's more of a very close relationship. There is another transaction...

Suuza: Before we go to that other transaction. Your are a business man and businessmen take decisions upon weighing the risks... what risk did you hope to address by having Mr Mugerwa as your lesser and not any other person?

Parbat: The risk, as has been mentioned, somebody could have come and chased me off the land... so we decided to do it with somebody that we trust. Maybe trust is not covering the entire risk but it's something better than working with any other stranger.

Suuza: For it to be valid a lease must have certain features. You must be paying money to the holder. This person must have certain rights against you. I don't think the relationship on how you two relate comes out clearly. Do you pay any money regularly to Mr Mugerwa?

Parbat: Since the facilitation for acquiring of this freehold interest was done primarily by ourselves and I have paper work to this effect. The ground rent that he should be earning should be nominal because the facilitation was done by us. So to answer your question, had he facilitated this purchase by himself then the story would have been different.

Suuza: Is there any cemetery on site?

Parbat: After constructing the plant, we noticed that somebody put up a gate sharing one of our walls and has labeled it a cemetery. This happened after we put up the structures.

Suuza: Who was this somebody?

Parbat: I don't know who. But I can see it from my window and there is a black gate.

Suuza: Were any graves excavated in the process of construction?

Parbat: We did not see any graves. We are indeed very spiritual.