Zambia: Former Chipata Mayor Commits Suicide

Former Chipata Mayor Jealous Phiri has allegedly committed suicide following piling obtaining money by false pretense cases.

Phiri was found dead in his car at the Chipata Primary School grounds with a bottle of doom near him.

The death has been confirmed by Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya who said the body was found by a passer-by.

"He was found on the driver's seat in his car and upon inspection of the body it was observed that foam was coming out of his nostrils and an empty container of doom pesticides was found besides the body. The deceased was facing several cases of O/M/B/F pretences. He was on Police Bond in one of the cases. His body was conveyed to Chipata General Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem," stated the police.

Phiri served as mayor from 2013 to 2016.