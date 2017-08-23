Nigeria: Asokoro Rotary Club Embarks On Tree Planting in FCT

The Rotary Club of Asokoro, District 9125, has planted 100 trees between Berger and Area 1 roundabouts along Nnamdi Azikiwe way, Abuja.

Flagging off the tree planting exercise, the Vice President of the club and Chair Fellowship, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, said the exercise was in line with the directive by the Rotary International that every Rotarian worldwide plant one tree to save the environment.

"Rotary Club of Asokoro, with 26 members, decided to plant four trees for every of their members and shall plant more as they get new members," he said.

The district governor of the district, Chief Embee Nnoka, said the world would benefit from this if the 1.2m Rotarians heed this call.

He said, "The Department of Parks and Recreation, FCT, should feel free in approaching Rotary for any assistance to sustain a green environment."

Hajia Riskatu Abdulaziz, the Deputy Director, Parks and Trees Maintenance Department, thanked the club for the trees.

She said, "The environment needs many trees. We therefore urge other organisations to emulate the Rotary of Asokoro."

The tree planting exercise was part of the programme to mark the official visit of the district governor to the Rotary Club of Asokoro.