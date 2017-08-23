The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has assured that the phase one of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit project will be ready for public use in the next four months.

The rail transit project, costing N299 billion ($823 million), consists of lot 1A and lot 3 covering a length of 45km with 12 designated passenger stations. It links the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to the Central Business District.

The rail project is a double-tracked line of right side running, and standard-gauge 1435mm.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the site, the project manager, Mr Kong Tao, said work on the large scale project was going on smoothly and would be test-run by November and commissioned for public use in December 2017.

He said the project, after completion, would generate employment and boost the commercial activities of the host communities.

"Abuja rail mass transit project is bound to accelerate the growth of the national economy. The realization of this large-scale project will definitely deliver much benefits to the general public, such as better investment environment, better living condition, more employment, land value enhancement, energy saving and greater social responsibility," he said.

Tao, however lamented that the perimeter fencing built to prevent trespassing had not stopped some residents of the host communities who crossed the rail track at will.

This, he said, endangered lives as operational trains moved constantly on the rail track.

"Safety is the most important thing in our operation. Even though we built a fence to prevent trespass, they break it to cross the rail track," he said.

He also deplored the recurrent incidence of theft of the company's equipment, including facilities installed at the passenger stations.

"Despite hundreds of security personnel employed to secure the facilities, thieves still steal something here almost every week," he added.