Nigeria: Union Bank Unveils Innovations On Digital Banking Platforms

Lagos — Union Bank has unveiled a plethora of digital banking solutions which include a new version of its mobile banking app, UnionMobile, and *826#, a unique USSD code which will allow customers perform banking transactions through short code messaging on their mobile phones.

The bank also revealed its upgraded online banking platform, UnionOnline, with aesthetic improvements, new features and targeted offers for its customer segments. With *826#, Union Bank joins a growing financial industry trend which hopes to extend banking services to less tech savvy customers, and customers who want to avoid internet banking which requires data, as well as the financially excluded.

Speaking at the launch event, Emeka Emuwa, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, spoke effusively about the bank's new banking solutions and its commitment to delivering on its brand proposition.

"Simpler, Smarter banking is not just a tagline for us. We have worked tirelessly for nearly two years to deliver the solutions we are presenting today because we invested time and resources to understand what our customers really need and how we can deliver the right solutions to meet those needs.