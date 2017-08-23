Cameroon: Voters Registration - Already 326,089 New Voters for 2017

The all-round campaign launched by the Directorate General of Elections in Elections Cameroon running from August 15-31, 2017 is intended to increase the number.

Cameroon's elections and referenda governing institution, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) has launched an all round registration campaign to mark the last two weeks of the operation to revise the electoral registers for 2017 in preparations for expected elections in 2018.

The campaign that started on August 15, 2017 will end on August 31, 2017, the last day for the revision of the electoral register as provided for in the Electoral Code. Statistics from ELECAM head office in Yaounde indicate that as at August 18, 2017 over 326,089 potential new voters had registered counting for the pre-electoral year 2017. The statistics further indicate that 203,889 of the new registered voters are men and 122,200 are women. It is with the ambition to increase the number of new registered voters that the Directorate General of Elections in ELECAM has launched the two weeks campaign.

Information from ELECAM head office indicate that the campaign that targets all field structures is out to encourage massive registration of some special categories of people that include the disabled, religious communities , traders as well as soldiers and all staff of the security forces.

The objectives of the campaign are to significantly increase the number of new registered voters by the end of the operation, encourage the involvement of all actors in the electoral process, make the electoral register credible and accelerate the process of distributing voters' cards.

Elections Cameroon has been joined in this campaign by political parties that have been calling on their supporters and members to register in preparation for upcoming elections. The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) has intensified the organization of mobilization meetings and rallies across the country not only to get their members ready for the elections but more importantly to encourage those who have not yet registered to get their names enrolled in the electoral lists.