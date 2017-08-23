Photo: Andrew Bagala/Daily Monitor

Police officers conduct drills during the pass-out at Police Marine Headquarters in Kigo, Wakiso District on Tuesday.

Wakiso — The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Gen Kale Kayihura, has ordered the Police Professional Standards Unit commander to investigate corruption at police headquarters.

Gen Kayihura, who was passing out 210 officers from Kampala Metropolitan Police at Kigo, Wakiso District yesterday, said the corruption at police headquarters needs urgent investigations.

"You must start with headquarters. You have done well in other areas but you must have a team that should investigate police headquarters.

Start with the directorates of human resource development and logistics and engineering," Gen Kayihura said.

Police headquarters is the seat of the IGP, his deputy, police directors and their deputies. Heads of departments also sit at police headquarters. They manage a Shs550b budget annually.

The directorates of human resource and logistics and engineering have the biggest budgets in the Force. This is not the first time Gen Kayihura has accused senior officers at police headquarters of mismanagement and corruption. This is, however, the first time he is ordering an investigation of the police headquarters.

The IGP also said he has been hearing of reports that some officers are buying ranks in the police.

The last major investigation into corruption in the police was during the inquiry by Justice Julia Sebutinde in 1999.

The Justice Sebutinde Commission found massive corruption in the police, leading to sacking of senior officers.

Gen Kayihura said the professional laxity and discipline are causing problems in the police.

"There is a lot of laxity at station level and it was exemplified by the break-in at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS). I don't think this was a break-in, there was connivance. I have ordered the Deputy Inspector General of Police to investigate. We are going to establish the truth," he said.

Last Saturday, two guns and six bullets were stolen at CPS, which is the main station in Kampala. Six police officers were arrested for neglecting their duties. The guns were recovered in Iganga District by civilians but the prime suspect was killed by a mob.

Overhaul

Gen Kayihura added that the Child and Family Protection Unit is also going to be overhauled because they have failed to deal with crimes in their unit.

"Women are being killed yet in many cases you find that the victims reported to the police before they were killed. We are going to overhaul that unit as we did to the Land Police Protection Unit," he said.