Nigeria: Ekiti Judicial Commission Summons Fayemi, Others Ahead of Monday's Opening Session

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Ekiti State government to investigate allegations of fraud against a former governor, Kayode Fayemi, has slated the commencement of its proceedings for Monday, next week.

The commission which was set up at the behest of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, will sit at the State High Court premises in Ado Ekiti.

A statement by the commission's secretary, Gbenga Adaramola, on Tuesday said Mr. Fayemi, who is also the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, is expected to appear on September 6.

Others summoned are a former commissioner of finance, Dapo Kolawole, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, the Ado-Ekiti branch manager of Access Bank; Managing Director of Coscharis Motors Limited; Tijani-Yuyang Construction Eng. Ltd; CASA Nig. Ltd.; and the Managing Director of SCOA Nigeria Limited.

The commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge, Silas Oyewole, is going ahead with the inquest despite several suits filed by Mr. Fayemi challenging the powers of the commission to probe him.

"Consequent upon the inauguration of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the finances of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014 by the Ekiti State Government, the Commission will commence the public hearing and the following witnesses would be called, examined and/or cross-examined as indicated hereunder," the notice issued by Mr. Adaramola, read.

It noted that those to be called on August 28 are witness from the Accountant General's office and the Ministry of Finance while witnesses from the Ministry of Budget and Planning; General Administration and Department (GAD), Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Managing Director of Coscharis Motors Ltd will be called on August 30.

The commission scheduled September 6 for witnesses from the Ministry of Works and Transportation.

Dapo Kolawole, SCOA Nig. Ltd, Citadel Nominees Limited/Toyab Associates Joint Consultants, CASA Nig. Ltd, and the Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission are expected to appear also on September 6.

The commission's terms of reference is to "look into the financial transactions of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014; ascertain the amount received on behalf of the State from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); investigate the allegations of fraud/loss of funds, including the diversion and conversion of the UBEC funds; ascertain the amount that the Ekiti State Government took as loans during the period under review and how they were utilised."