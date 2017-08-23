Zimbabwe: Murehwa Crash Victims Named

Police have released the names of 10 people who died when a commuter omnibus evading a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) checkpoint collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle in Murehwa on Monday morning. Thirteen other passengers were injured in the accident. Post-mortems were conducted at Murehwa Hospital yesterday and all the bodies were identified by their relatives.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the development yesterday.

"Post-mortem was conducted at Murehwa Hospital and all bodies of the deceased have since been identified by their next of kin," she said.

The 10 are Tafadzwa Maxwell Nhekede (32), Moses Mashinga (45), Sunday Tembo (50), Principal Makudza (40), Glodin Musemwa (six), Takesure Chiromo (30), Admire Nyamunda (30), Saymore Chiroodza (25), Rachel Kanembera (32) and Simbarashe Dimbi (51).

"We regret the error in yesterday's report that nine victims were female. The correct position is that eight victims are male and two females.

"The injured were referred to Murehwa, Musami and Parirenyatwa hospitals where they are receiving treatment," Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

She appealed to members of the public to carry their identification particulars at all times for easy identification in cases of such mishaps.

"Motorists should be patient and cooperative with law enforcement agents when required to stop at traffic checkpoints. We urge drivers to be cautious, avoid speeding and overtaking when they are in doubt in order to save lives," she said.

The accident occurred at the 59km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road around 7am.

The commuter omnibus was travelling from Murehwa towards Harare with about 23 passengers before it was stopped at a VID checkpoint and the driver sought to evade the checkpoint.

He then encroached into the opposite lane, where there was also another commuter omnibus coming resulting with a head-on collision.

Of the deceased, four died on spot while two, who had been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, were pronounced dead on arrival.

Four others were pronounced dead on arrival at Musami Mission Hospital.

Of the 13 injured, eight had serious injuries.

The accident occurred barely a month after 11 people were burnt beyond recognition, while 14 others were seriously injured when a Honda HRV collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan at the 60km peg along Centenary-Mvurwi Road.