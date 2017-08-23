23 August 2017

Nigeria: El-Rufai, Bantex,Thousands March for Buhari in Kaduna

By Msue Aza,Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor,Malam Nasir el-Rufai and his Deputy,Arch.Barnabas Yusuf Bantex,yesterday, led thousands for a solidarity march for the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the rally which went round Kaduna city and ended at Murtala Square, el-Rufai, called on the people to continue praying for Buhari and his administration saying no amount of distraction will derail his good work for Nigerians.

The governor also commended the people for keeping faith with the Buhari's government:" As you see the people that came out to march for president Muhammadu Buhari's return,shows we are happy he returned to continue with his work."

Special Adviser to governor Nasir el-Rufai,on Political Matters and Inter Governmental Affairs,Uba Sani, said the mass turn out of Kaduna residents for President Buhari, was to thank God for his healing and safe return.

One of the Buhari's supporters,Rabiu Usman, said with his return the economic crisis and other challenges facing the nation will soon be a thing of the past:" We are praying and hoping that with the returned of President Muhammadu Buhari,things will really change for the good of all Nigerians."

