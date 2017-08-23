Photo: The Herald

Zanu PF youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga and his 'angel' President Robert Mugabe.

Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Cde Mugabe is the only one secure for his candidature in the 2018 harmonised elections, the rest have to fight for their positions, Zanu-PF National Youth League chairperson, Cde Kudzai Chipanga, said yesterday. Addressing youths gathered for an inter-district meeting in Gweru yesterday, a precursor for the Midlands Presidential Youth Interface meeting slated for September 2, 2017, Cde Chipanga said besides President Mugabe, all other candidates should sweat for their positions.

"Let me clarify this today, as youths, we have agreed that only the President and First Secretary of the party has secured his candidature come 2018. All other party cadres should know that if they were not doing anything for the people who elected them into their respective positions, we will not hesitate to vote them out.

"Let us remove all leaders who do not represent the people who chose them in their respective constituencies," he said.

Cde Chipanga said there will not be sacred cows this time around.

"It is high time that we get away from the system of having this and that constituency reserved for this or that chef. No! We want political empowerment. The President has set precedence and we have competent youthful MPs.

"Gone are the days when youths are known only for toyi-toying. Youths should have a fair share of constituencies in 2018. Only one person is safe on the seats and that is our President, Cde Robert Mugabe," said Cde Chipanga amid applause.

He also urged youths to shun factionalism and avoid being abused by high ranking party officials bent on fanning divisions. Yesterday, youths from various districts in Midlands gathered in Gweru for the preparatory meeting in which Midlands promised to surpass attendance of all interface meetings held so far.

Morale was high with youths bursting into intermittent song and dance, attracting the attention of passers-by.

By 9am, the provincial leadership led by chairman, Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube and Politiburo member, Cde July Moyo were already seated while being treated to song and dance from jubilant youths.

Cde Chipanga and his delegation arrived at the venue around 10am.

He said he was surprised by the huge turn-out at the preparatory meeting, adding that the Midlands Province was promising to be the best in terms of attendance.

"In every province that we have visited so far, my colleagues would agree with me that we have not witnessed this kind of morale and eagerness to meet your leader like we have seen today.

"Midlands Province has so far proved to be the best even in as far as the morale surrounding this whole thing is concerned," said Cde Chipanga.

"The timing for this interface rally date has been deliberate because in the Midlands, the President knows fully well that most of you are into mining and during mid-week, you will be busy at your mines and other workplaces. So on Saturday 2 September, lets come in our numbers not only as youths, but we should invite our mothers, fathers for a date with the President," said Cde Chipanga.