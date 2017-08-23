Botswana: Housing Appeal Shelters Thousands

Mokubilo — The President's Housing appeal has contributed immensely to uplifting of the lives of Batswana and its beneficiaries have graduated from poverty.

The Senior Private Secretary to the President Brigadier, George Tlhalerwa said on Monday during the handing over of five houses built through the initiative in Mokubilo and Mmeya.

He stated that 102 houses had already been built in Boteti through the initiative while 750 houses inclusive of the five had been constructed country-wide.

Dignity of the beneficiaries he said had been restored adding its aim was to promote one of the country's vision 2016 aspirations of being a compassionate, just and caring nation.

Mr Tlhalerwa said housing appeal was started in 2010 with the aim to provide accommodation for the needy but also afforded Batswana one of President Khama's five Ds, dignity.

The initiative he said had received donations from individuals, various organisations, churches and many other well-wishers and it had catered substantially for underprivileged.

The assistant council secretary Ms Ndidza Molatole said providing shelter to the underprivileged, who mostly were the elderly, would uplift the spirits and more essentially protect them from harsh weather conditions.

One of the beneficiaries Ms Reabaswabisa Nkemelang applauded President Khama for donation of the house, expressing gratitude.

Area councillor Mr Phankgi Resetse said poverty eradication had been achieved in Mokubilo.

Source: BOPA