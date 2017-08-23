Photo: Daily Monitor

Brigadier Kasirye Ggwanga

Kampala — Presidential Advisor Brig. Kasirye Ggwanga has been released on police bond after being interrogated by a team comprising of officers from the army and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) at Military Police headquarters in Makindye on Monday. The detectives charged him with malicious damage of property.

Brig. Ggwanga allegedly burnt a tractor which was being used to clear a plot of land he claims to be owned by his daughter, at in Naziba village, Lubowa, off Entebbe Road, recently.

Mr Vicent Ssekate, the CID spokesman said Brig. Ggwanga is expected to return to Military Police Makindye on Monday next week.

"He recorded a statement with our detectives. But I can't give you details of what he said because examination of his statement is still on-going. He was given a police bond after he agreed on terms set by the investigating team," Mr Ssekate said yesterday.

Asked why police recorded Brig. Ggwanga's statement at a military facility other than at Katwe Police Station where the case is being investigated, Mr Ssekate said such an arrangement is normal because they (army and police) are carrying out joint investigations.

Eyewitnesses said upon arriving at the scene, he fired several bullets in the air prompting the driver of the bulldozer to flee. The tractor was levelling a two-acre piece of land on Block 269 in Wakiso District which Brig. Ggwanga claims belongs to his daughter.

Witnesses said Brig. Ggwanga subsequently poured fuel on the tractor and set it ablaze. The same land has been a subject of dispute with various people claiming ownership.

Brig. Ggwanga later bragged how he had burnt the bulldozer.

"I burnt that tractor. Tell them I am now hunting them. I am a bad hunter," Brig. Ggwanga told Daily Monitor by telephone last week.

Police opened a general enquiry file after watching the incident on television and social media.

But they could not summon Brig. Ggwanga over the matter since eyewitnesses had declined to record statements.

However, the owner of the tractor and its driver turned up at police and recorded statements prompting detectives to summon Brig. Ggwanga.