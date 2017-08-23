Deputy Prosecutor-General Mrs Florence Ziyambi yesterday came under fire from panellists in a public interview for allegedly fanning divisions and disharmony in the National Prosecuting Authority. Mrs Ziyambi was one of the seven candidates, who were interviewed for the position of Prosecutor-General to replace Mr Johannes Tomana, who was recently fired for incompetence and misconduct.

During the three-hour interview that ended around 1am yesterday, Mrs Ziyambi had a torrid time defending herself amid allegations that she was leading one of the two camps existing in the NPA that had hampered the office's operations.

The panellists had information that the NPA was divided into two during Mr Tomana's time with one group aligning itself to Mrs Ziyambi and another to Mr Tomana.

However, according to the interviewers, the camps continued despite the replacement of Mr Tomana with acting PG Advocate Ray Goba.

Justice Happias Zhou, a commissioner with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), who was part of the panel, ignited the issue through a question to Mrs Ziyambi.

"We understand there were divisions with the NPA with one camp being loyal to you and another to the former PG. Can you comment on that?"

Mrs Ziyambi took the panel through the history of the tiff.

"The former PG brought in the administrators of the NPA, who were getting more fuel than that which was allocated chief law officers. A dispute arose with chief law officers unhappy about getting lesser fuel.

"Something happened between myself and one Colonel Siziba and I was assaulted over the fuel issue.

"I reported the assault case, but the former PG declined prosecution. Some officers who were my witnesses were victimised through transfers.

"I wrote letters seeking a certificate of private prosecution and the PG refused to issue it," said Mrs Ziyambi.

Commissioner Priscilla Madzonga chipped in: "Despite having a new Acting PG for almost a year, the disharmony where officers cannot work together continued. Why has the situation continued?"

Mrs Ziyambi insisted that the officers, who used to hold administration posts as supervisors were stripped of their powers through the recruitment of military staff while some law officers were transferred, hence the disgruntlement.

Commissioner Lloyd Mhishi raised the same matter from a different angle indicating that Mrs Ziyambi had played a part in the removal from office of both Mr Tomana and his predecessor Mr Sobuza Gula-Ndebele.

"Can you confirm that you were in serious problems and disagreements with the former PG (Mr Tomana)?"

Mrs Ziyambi confirmed.

Comm Mhishi added: "You testified against him before the Tribunal?"

She confirmed.

"When his predecessor was removed from office, you also testified against him?"

Mrs Ziyambi confirmed, again.

Comm Mhishi said when vacancies arose for the esteemed office, Mrs Ziyambi was not appointed despite being eligible.

"On three occasions, the appointing authority did not find you suitable to hold that office and instead other people were appointed?"

Mrs Ziyambi said she was not keen on being appointed AG or PG during that time and that her participation in the interviews was as a result of a nomination.

Commissioner Josphat Tshuma brought up the allegations raised against the former PG, asking Mrs Ziyambi to comment on them.

He queried why Mrs Ziyambi did not make a formal report to the police in respect of five cases in which Mr Tomana corruptly protected criminals.

"You did not report the cases and you allowed him to do as he liked when you knew it was not proper. You never thought of reporting the matter to the police?"

Mrs Ziyambi responded: "I personally reported the case to the Office of the President and Cabinet, but it took time before the response came."

Mrs Ziyambi gave an impressive curriculum vitae stating her wealth of experience in criminal prosecution and administration.

She gave an account of how she rose through the ranks in the NPA to the position of Deputy PG, as testimony that she was up to the new challenge.

Mrs Ziyambi served as Senior Public Prosecutor for Eastern Division, Director of Public Prosecution, Deputy Attorney-General (Criminal Division) and Deputy PG.

She told the panel that she was instrumental in the inception of community service, pretrial divergent programme and the standard operating procedures.