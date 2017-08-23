Egypt/Uganda: Focus Turns to Egypt

Kampala — The Africa Nations Championship (Chan) audition is successfully done with, the last ditch sting from the Rwandan Wasps notwithstanding.

As such, Uganda will compete at the domestic-based players' tournament for the fourth successive time early next year. However, Uganda's 3-2 aggregate victory, following a 2-0 defeat to the Amavubi at the weekend, will have given interim coach Moses Basena a lot to ponder ahead of two World Cup qualification clashes against Egypt.

Biggest assignment

The back-to-back games against the Pharaohs will be Basena's biggest matches as Cranes head coach, which - if he performed miracles - could land him the job long-term.

Egypt's last appearance at the World Cup came a distant 27 years ago, while presence at the globe's biggest showpiece is still safely wrapped in a dream for Uganda.

For Egypt, as recently disclosed on these pages, the next two Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying matches against Uganda are almost life and death.

Among things the Egyptians have already done is - with a delegation from their Kampala Embassy - inspect Namboole Stadium, the match venue, months before the game.

All these point to a team hell-bent on accomplishing a mission - at all costs. That is why Uganda are equally not resting on their laurels.

Shortly after returning from Kigali on Sunday afternoon, Basena - who expressed relief after his side escaped the Rwandan scare - took his men through drills yesterday at Namboole as they started preparations for Egypt.

"I thank the players who played in the Chan 2018 qualifiers," Basena told the FA website, "It gives me the pleasure to see that we have qualified." Players that have been in camp for the most recent Chan assignment were part of the preparations at Namboole as they await their fate when Basena announces the real squad for the two back-to-back matches against Egypt.

Egypt start training

Elsewhere, Egypt coach Hector Cuper has already called up 15 local-based players for the game against Uganda.

The Pharaohs, who are scheduled to fly to Kampala two days before the match, were also due to start a closed training camp in Cairo yesterday.

Topping Group E with six points, Egypt are looking for victory in Kampala to boost their qualification chances, an ambition Uganda - who trail the Pharaohs by two - will have something to say.

Uganda squad

Local players. Ismail Watenga, Nicholas Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Paul Musamali, Timothy Awany, Bernard Muwanga, Moses Waiswa (Martin Kizza) Muzamir Mutyaba (Paul Mucureezi) Derrick Nsibambi Milton Karisa (Erisa Sekisambu) Shafik Kagimu

Egypt squad

15 local players. Sherif Ekrami, Ahmed El-Shennawy, Mohamed Awaad, Saad Samir, Rami Rabia, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Fathi, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Fathi, Tarek Hamed, Ahmed El-Sheikh, Hossam Ashour, Abdallah El-Said, Saleh Gomaa, Hossam Hassan.

Match officials for crucial double header

August 31

Center Referee:

Lemghaifry Bouchaab (Mauritania)

1st Assistant Referee:

Aboubacar Doumbouya (Guinea)

2nd Assistant Referee:

Abderahmane Warr (Mauritania)

4th official:

Ahmed Toure (Guinea)

September 5

Center Referee:

Miguel de Freitas Gomes (South Africa)

1st Assistant Referee:

Berhe Tesfagiorghis (Eritrea)

2nd Assistant Referee:

Sandile Dilikane (South Africa)

4th official:

Christopher Harrison (South Africa)