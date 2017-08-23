Three former Delta Beverages workers yesterday appeared in court on allegations of swindling their employer of more than $700 000. Jasi Ranjisi (32) the company's former stock controller, Mufudzi Ndoro (34), who was employed as territory accountant, and Mavis Chipungare, the accounting officer, allegedly raised fraudulent expense claims amounting to $761 616, which they authorised and processed.

The trio appeared before Ms Josephine Sande charged with fraud.

They were granted $500 bail coupled with stringent conditions, among them surrendering their passports and to report once a week to the police.

They were also ordered to reside at their supplied addresses until finalisation of the matter.

They are being represented by Mr Bosswell Chideme of Mavhunga and Associates. The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that during the period between February last year and June 19 this year, the trio hatched a plan to defraud their employer.

Pursuant to their plan, Ranjisi, the State alleged, raised fraudulent expense claims.

It is alleged she made fraudulent casual wages claims, out of town allowance claims, yard maintenance and motor vehicle maintenance claims. He purported that the expenses were incurred by Delta Beverages before submitting the claim forms to Ndoro for payment authorisation.

After authorising the payments, it is alleged that Ndoro would then forward the claims to Chipungare for payment.

According to the company's procedure, the claim forms should have been accompanied by supporting documents, but well-knowing that there were no documents attached to the claims as proof, Ndoro and Chipungare allegedly authorised and processed the payments.

As a result, Chipungare released cash to Ranjisi from the petty cash account, which Ranjisi signed for in the register, the court heard.

The offence came to light following an internal audit.