Malawi: Poly Queens Join Rainbow Paints Netball League

Malawi Polytechnic Netball Queens team has joined the Southern Region Rainbow paints Netball League taking the total number of teams which are playing in the league from nine to ten.

Blantyre and District Netball League (BDNL) General Secretary Annie Hanjahanja confirmed the development to Nyasa Times.

According to Hanjahanja the joining of Poly Netball Queens in the league has come at right time because it will help to make the organisation of fixtures very easy and balanced than before when they had nine teams.

Hanjahanja also said that the team will also assist in bringing excitment and competitiveness in this year's competiton.

"It has been our prayer to have ten teams in our league and we are now excited to have a new team on the board. The only problem is that they have joined us very late because we are in week four but we'll try to give them games during mid-week and every weekend so that they can catch up with their friends.

"We've also asked the students to make sure they fulfill all their fixtures and they have assured us that the team will always be available even during holidays," said Hanjahanja.

Captain for Poly Queens Israellah Chirwa said they decided to join the league as one way of testing their strength and capability since they will be meeting strong teams.

Chirwa said Polytechnic have talented and experienced netballers whose skills was wasted for friendly games hence decided to join Rainbow Paints so that people can appreciate or give the players opportunity of playing in our national team.

"Let me thank all the Southern Region Netball officials for their consideration, we don't take this for granted. I also extend this appreciation to our school management for trusting us by paying registration fee to join the league and their promise that they will fully support the team.

"Ours is just a promise that we'll do our best so that we can raise the Polytechnic flag up and our target for this year is to finish in top 5. We know it wont be easy because the league has got alot of experienced teams and players but we are not afraid of any team," said Chirwa.

Poly Queens first match will be played on Friday this week against Serenity Stars at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) at 15:30pm.