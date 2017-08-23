Rwanda: Kirehe Turn Focus to Playoffs

After finishing in second position at the KAVC Memorial Tournament, Kirehe Volleyball Club have now turned focus to their forthcoming semi-final tie of the Playoffs, which will be staged at Nyakarambi turf in Kirehe District.

APR volleyball club, defeated local rivals Kirehe 3-2 in a five-set thriller in the men's final of this year's Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club Memorial Volleyball tournament that climaxed on Sunday night at Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala.

APR won the opening set 25-15, but Kirehe recovered to take the second and third sets before Sammy Mulinge's side fought back to claim the fourth 25-22 and wrapped the match in the decider, 15-11.

"What is important now is the game against IPRC South, winning it would be a very good turning point. Everyone knows how important it is to win the game, we lost against APR but I hope Saturday will be another story and we are ready for the challenge," Kirehe head coach Fidele Nyirimana told Times Sports.

IPRC South won the first match 3-2 in Kirehe before Kirehe took second game in Huye while the decisive game will be staged in Kirehe.

The former NUR and National team left attacker further added, "We have prepared well and we will keep our fighting spirit in order to win the game. We will give our best and at home we have a good chance to reach the final in-front of our home fans."

Finalist, Gisagara will face the winner of the other semi-final between Kirehe and IPRC-South. The winner of the playoffs will represent Rwanda at the CAVB Club Championships next year.