Rwanda: Kiyovu Sign Quartet of Senior Players

AZAM Rwanda Premier League side, SC Kiyovu have completed the signing of four senior players on a two year-deal ahead of the upcoming league which will kick off on September 29.

The new signings include striker, Emmanuel 'Crespo' Sebanani, veteran goalkeeper, Jean Claude Ndoli and midfielder, Mohamed Kabula, all from AS Kigali as free agents. Striker Fred Kyambadde is the other signing from Sadolin Paint of Uganda.

New head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has promised to build a strong team, which can compete for the titles in the upcoming seasons.

The former league champions, last week signed Innocent Habyarimana (APR), Venant Habamahoro (Pepinierre, others are Jean Pierre Maombi (Musanze), Innocent Twagirumukiza as free agent, Fabrice Mugheni (Rayon Sports), right back Jean Paul Uwihoreye (Police) Ally Mbogo (Espoir).

Mbungo guided AS Kigali and Police to the Peace Cup titles of 2013 and 2015 respectively and is keen to use his experience to turn Kiyovu into a formidable side once again. SC Kiyovu started training at Mumena turf on Monday with ten new players.

SC Kiyovu were relegated from the topflight division for their first time in their 53-year history after finishing second from bottom in the 16-team league table last season but they made a quick comeback after Isonga withdrew from playing in top division.

Casa Mbungo's team will start their campaign against Musanze on September 30 before playing against champions Rayon Sports, the following weekend.