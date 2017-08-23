23 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bulaya Is Doing Well, Says Mdee

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The condition of Bunda Urban Member of Parliament Ester Bulaya (Chadema) is improving.

This is according to briefing by Kawe Member of Parliament Halima Mdee (Chadema), which was colloborated by an official of the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) yesterday.

Ms Bulaya was airlifted to MNH on Monday from the Mara Regional Hospital, after her condition deteriorated.

The firebrand lady MP fell ill shortly after she was arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly conducting political activities outside her constituency.

MNH spokesman John Steven told The Citizen that Ms Bulaya arrived at the hospital at around 11pm on Monday. "According to the doctors her condition is improving and she might be discharged any time from today," he told The Citizen in a telephone interview.

The firebrand legislator, was released on Monday on bail. She was required to have two guarantors, who were required to sign a Sh20 million bond. The MP was read her charges at Tarime District Hospital bed and secured the bail.

