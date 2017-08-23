Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has unveiled his 31 member provisional squad for back to back Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Algeria.

During a media briefing at Football House, Nyirenda has named seven U-20 players with an amnesty extended to the Lusaka Dynamos duo of Fwayo Tembo and Clatous Chama who have been recalled.

Nyirenda has also named 2012 Africa Cup winning goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene as captain of the side in the absence of Rainford Kalaba who is suspended after having accumulated two yellow cards in the match against Nigeria and Cameroun.

According to the list the technical bench has added 2017 Total U-20 Africa Cup winners and World Cup quarter finalists in Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala, Emmanuel Banda, Edward Chilufya, Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu.

The team will enter into camp on Sunday August 27 with the match scheduled for Heroes Stadium.

Zambia will fly straight into Constantine Algeria after the first leg at Heroes Stadium for the second leg that will be held three days later,

FAZ secretary general Ponga Liwewe announced that U-20 coach Beston Chambeshi had been elevated to an assistant role at the senior team.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns-South Africa), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS

Donashano Malama, Boston Muchindu, Moses Nyondo (Nkana), Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu, Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town-South Africa), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes), Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows), Stoppilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS

Kondwani Mtonga, John Ching'andu, Mischeck Chaila (Zesco United), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende FC-Belgium), Ernest Mbewe, Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow-Russia), Edward Chilufya (Mpahnde Youth Academy), Enock Mwepu (Red bull Salzburg), Clatous Chama, Fwayo Tembo (Lusaka Dynamos), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Chisamba Lungu (Allanyespor-Turkey)

STRIKERS

Patson Daka (Red bull Salzburg), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Martin Phiri (Power Dynamos), Alex Ng'onga (Power Dynamos)

(SOURCE: Fazfootball)