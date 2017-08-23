Kenya: Pamzo Eyes Gor Scalp as Posta Seek Bounce

Nairobi — Posta Rangers head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo wants his side to bag all three points and ensure the gap between them and the top does not grow when they face leaders Gor Mahia on Wednesday afternoon at the Kasarani Stadium.

The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Nyayo Stadium, but Omollo now wants his boys to go one better and win against the record 15-time champions especially after running dry in their last two games.

"We do not want them to open a big gap at the top and looking at how we performed in the first leg, I think we can improve and win to narrow the difference in points between us," Omollo told Capital Sport ahead of the fixture.

The mailmen looked solid in the first leg where they lost only one match, but have drastically slowed down in the second leg.

Omollo who featured for K'Ogalo during his prime playing days in the 90s wants his men to show their grit and determination to win their first ever title against a tough Gor side whose coach Dylan Kerr has not lost a single match since joining the team.

Posta will miss the services of two players. Defender Simon Mbugua is ruled out of the tie with illness while Charles Odette's eagerly anticipated comeback has been put on hold again after failing to attain the required fitness levels.

The former Sony Sugar defender has not featured for Posta this season having picked up a serious knee injury at the close of last season.

Posta come into the fixture on the backdrop of picking up only a point in their last two matches, losing to Nzoia Sugar away in Bungoma on August 6 before drawing 1-1 away to Chemelil Sugar a week later.

Omollo hopes for a different approach when they face Gor and he admits it will not be a walk in the park for them.

"I don't think the Nzoia game will have an effect on how we play against Gor Mahia. We know in the back of our minds Gor are doing well but with the hard work we have done we will get something," Omollo further beamed.

The mailmen are placed third in the standings with 34 points, six behind leaders Gor. A win will scale them up to within three points of the top, something that hugely dominates Omollo's agenda.

Posta has beaten Gor only once over their last three league meetings, a 3-0 win in 2011 in a game that failed to end due to crowd trouble. Over the last three games, the two sides have played to draws.