Kenya: Bad Day in Office for Kenyan Schools in Gulu

It was a bad day in the office for Kenyan sides taking part in the basketball competition on Day Four of the Brookside East Africa Secondary School Games here.

Laiser Hill, Kaya Tiwi and Tigoi Girls all lost their second matches at Kaunda Grounds.

Girls' champions Kaya Tiwi went down 47-37 to Uganda's Buddo Secondary School in their second pool B match.

Kaya, who are also the national champions, were trailing 13-12 in the opening quarter before another 11-4 slump in the second quarter saw them trail 23-16 at half-time.

Kaya would return stronger in the third quarter edging it 12-9 but the final quarter was evenly matched and the sides scoring nine points each.

Shooting guard Jane Othoo starred for Kaya with 11 points, while Rose Akoth sunk 11 points for the home side.

Kaya Tiwi captain Maureen Olayo remains confident the team can still go all the way and successfully defend their crown.

"Our defending was not very good and we will need to work hard on our blocks so that we avoid conceding easy points. We are still in a good position to qualify and we focus on winning the next match," the skipper told Nation Sport.

The Kwale County-based school had opened their account with a slim 37-36 win over compatriots Tigoi Girls on Saturday.

In the other Pool A match, Tigoi also found the going tough as they lost 59-48 to Rwanda's Lycee du Kigali at the same venue.

The Kenyans took the opening quarter 12-11 but the Rwandese took the second quarter 21-6 for a 32-17 score at halftime. Tigoi narrowly lost the third quarter 17-16 and were unable to hit back in the last quarter, where they trailed 13-11.

Caroline Nduta's 16 points could not help Tigoi as they suffered their third loss of the campaign. Uwase Nuella was in fine form scoring 21 points for the Rwandans. Tigoi lost 66-28 to Buddo on Monday.

Kaya Tiwi face Uganda's Kibuli Secondary School in their third match on Wednesday.

Seven-time boys' winners Laiser Hill also failed to record their second win of the games after they lost 78-68 to Rwanda's P.S. Baptiste in pool A. Laiser, who beat Uganda's Ssaku 56-55 in their first match, seemed to suffer from fatigue. Baptiste took the first quarter 12-10 before extending their lead with a 17-9 score in the second quarter.

The Rwandans then took the third period 26-23 but Laiser took the final one 26-23.