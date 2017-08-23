23 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Puts Off FEC, to Receive Report On Babachir, NIA DG, Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Osinbajo with Buhari
By Sani Tukur

The weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council will not hold Wednesday, according to President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

Mr. Adesina, in a statement, said Mr. Buhari will rather receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.

The committee is headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and it will submit its report to the president in his office at noon, Mr. Adesina said.

Mr. Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after spending 103 days in London for medical treatment.

The president had constituted the panel to investigate the corruption allegation levelled against the suspended SGF by the Nigerian senate and that against Mr. Oke by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He was to receive the report on May 8 but his health condition deteriorated, forcing him to return to London on May 7.

Nigeria

U.S.$823 Million Abuja Metro Rail Ready By December

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has assured that the phase one of the Abuja Rail Mass… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.