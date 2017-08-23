MDC-T Youth Assembly declared war on Zanu PF militia as the country gears for elections next year vowing to square it off with any violent scheme employed by the ruling party to manipulate the outcome in its favour.

Speaking through their leader Happymore Chidziva, MDC-T youths said they would defend the democratic rights of every Zimbabwean to freedom of assembly and vote for a leader of their choice.

"In our meeting today, the Youth Assembly agreed that it is high time that we defended our future. We cannot allow Zanu PF to do whatever it wants with us and in 2018 we are absolutely going to defend the people from Zanu PF's terror campaign," said Chidziva soon after the youth assembly council held this Tuesday.

"The resurgence of Zanu PF terror groups doesn't scare us and we are warning them that this time they must not press that violence button again. If they mount bases for violence we will dismount," he vowed to the applause of the youthful supporters.

Violence has become a constant feature in Zimbabwe's elections since 1980.

Chidziva revealed the party has been visiting rural areas to gauge the situation and establish structures to protect the rural vote which has, according to him, been historically been claimed by the ruling party through intimidation.

"We have set up teams there that will protect the people. We will not allow Zanu PF to intimidate, to be violent to the people again. They don't have monopoly or exclusive right over violence. If they trigger, we have said enough is enough," he said.

Asked on how exactly they can square off in politically motivated violence sponsored by the state, Chidziva insisted they will retaliate without specifying strategies.