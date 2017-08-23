22 August 2017

Angola: Elections / 2017 - AU Observer Mission Highlights Electoral Process

Luanda — The coordinator of the Observer Mission of the African Union (AU), José Maria das Neves, said Tuesday in Luanda that there was "a huge evolution in the preparation of the electoral process in Angola."

The Cape Verdean politician made this assessment at the end of a meeting that the observer mission held with the presiding judge of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira.

"There is an evolution in terms of maturity on the part of competing political parties," he said, adding that the electoral process is running normally, as there are no issues of major concern.

José Maria das Neves announced that the mission is made up of 40 delegates, who will carry out the observation in the country's 18 provinces.

The African Union Observer Mission that is in Angola since 17 August has held meetings with the CNE and some parties running for the electoral process on Wednesday (23 August). Today he will maintain contact with the MPLA and PRS leadership.

