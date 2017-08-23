22 August 2017

Angola: Elections / 2007 - Luanda Polling Stations Ready to Receive Voters

Luanda — Polling stations in the city of Luanda are in possession of the electoral material that will serve the voting process, Wednesday (August 23), the day of general elections in the country, Angop learned Tuesday.

In a round held today by Angop at the polling stations of Luanda, the director of Primary School 3007, where is located the 1046 polling station, Joana Vicente, confirmed the reception of all electoral material and said that everything was ready for the D-Day.

"We are already in possession of the ballot boxes, ballot papers and voting booths, as well as the synthesis and operations minutes," said Joana Vicente, who said that this assembly was visited today by observers from the African Union.

The 104 polling station, located at the Secondary School I No. 1100, also already has the material and the classrooms are ready for the installation of the tables, which should be placed tonight.

The pedagogical deputy director of Primary School No. 1053, where the 1039 polling station is installed, José Gomes, praised the speed and effectiveness of the Provincial Electoral Commission of Luanda for having placed electoral material in a timely manner.

