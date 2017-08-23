Luanda — National Under-20 Skating Hockey Team finished Tuesday a series of preparation games in the country with 10-9 win over 1º de Agosto, ahead of the World Cup of the category scheduled for 27 August-2nd September in Nanjing, China.

This is the sixth and the final preparation match of the players under the coach Alberto Domingos "Job".

The U-20 team were beating the national champions 5-3 in the first half.

The team will travel Friday via Johannesburg (South Africa) to the competition venue.

The delegation is led by the director of the Angolan Skating Federation (FAP), Clementino de Assis.

Check the list of the athletes summoned for the competition:

Diamantino Correia and Pedro Mateus Hélio Abreu (goalkeepers), Sérgio Lukukurico, Manuel Joaquim and Ivan Adão (defenders), Fábio Faria, Josemar Tavares, Bernardo Dias (midfielders), Gelson Fragoso and Alfredo Pinto (forwards).

Angola share the group B along with Egypt, United States, India and the host China.

Angola ranked 13th in the last competition held in Spain in 2015.