22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Bishop Calls for Acceptance of Election Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The retired Bishop of the coastal Benguela diocese Dom Óscar Braga Tuesday called for massive turnout to the vote and acceptance of results, under the strengthening of democratic process in the country.

Speaking to Angop, Dom Óscar Braga urged everyone to participate in the electoral process.

He said that the Angolans in voting age should fulfill their civic duty and citizenship as lovers of their country.

The Catholic prelate cautioned the Angolans not be influenced by the acts that do not contribute to the country's well-being and harmony.

He spoke of the need to think about the progress and take advantage of the capacities that should be exploited in favor of Angolans and others People.

The church authority wished the elections take place in a calm and orderly manner.

Angola

AU Election Observation Mission to the 23 August 2017 General Elections in the Republic of Angola Arrival Statement Luanda

Following the invitation by the Government of the Republic of Angola and the National Electoral Commission, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.