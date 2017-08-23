Benguela — The retired Bishop of the coastal Benguela diocese Dom Óscar Braga Tuesday called for massive turnout to the vote and acceptance of results, under the strengthening of democratic process in the country.

Speaking to Angop, Dom Óscar Braga urged everyone to participate in the electoral process.

He said that the Angolans in voting age should fulfill their civic duty and citizenship as lovers of their country.

The Catholic prelate cautioned the Angolans not be influenced by the acts that do not contribute to the country's well-being and harmony.

He spoke of the need to think about the progress and take advantage of the capacities that should be exploited in favor of Angolans and others People.

The church authority wished the elections take place in a calm and orderly manner.