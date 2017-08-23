22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Zaire - Governor Recognizes Journalits' Commitment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mbanza Kongo — The governor of the northern Zaire province, José Joanes André, on Monday in Mbanza Kongo city, recognized that the local media has significantly improved its performance during the last five years in this region of the country.

Speaking during a get-together dinner with local journalists, the official highlighted the media coverage of the activities undertaken by his government, underlining that such commitment has projected the image of the region in the country and abroad.

He recalled that the Provincial Journalism Prize, which has no longer been promoted by his government since 2013 due to financial hardships, is going to be held again before December this year with other patterns.

During the meeting, the official added that it is already being worked on the definition of the criteria, category and amount of the prize to be awarded.

However, he pledged the inclusion in class of journalists from varied media outlets contrary to what has been happening in this kind of competition that privileged only professionals of the Angolan Public Television (TPA) and National Radio (RNA).

The dinner counted on the presence of several local representatives and journalists of ANGOP, TPA, RNA, Jornal de Angola and Rádio Eclésia.

Angola

AU Election Observation Mission to the 23 August 2017 General Elections in the Republic of Angola Arrival Statement Luanda

Following the invitation by the Government of the Republic of Angola and the National Electoral Commission, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.