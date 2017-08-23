Angola: Zaire - Governor Recognizes Journalits' Commitment

Mbanza Kongo — The governor of the northern Zaire province, José Joanes André, on Monday in Mbanza Kongo city, recognized that the local media has significantly improved its performance during the last five years in this region of the country.

Speaking during a get-together dinner with local journalists, the official highlighted the media coverage of the activities undertaken by his government, underlining that such commitment has projected the image of the region in the country and abroad.

He recalled that the Provincial Journalism Prize, which has no longer been promoted by his government since 2013 due to financial hardships, is going to be held again before December this year with other patterns.

During the meeting, the official added that it is already being worked on the definition of the criteria, category and amount of the prize to be awarded.

However, he pledged the inclusion in class of journalists from varied media outlets contrary to what has been happening in this kind of competition that privileged only professionals of the Angolan Public Television (TPA) and National Radio (RNA).

The dinner counted on the presence of several local representatives and journalists of ANGOP, TPA, RNA, Jornal de Angola and Rádio Eclésia.