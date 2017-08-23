Luanda — The Constitutional Court is prepared, both in human and technical resources, to respond, in a timely manner, to all appeals submitted, provided that the interveners comply with the conditions stipulated in the Law, said on Tuesday the Presiding Judge of this organ, Rui Ferreira.

The magistrate made this statement at a meeting he had with a delegation of national observers, and announced that at present there are only two appeals brought by CASA-CE in which it asked to replace a candidate for deputy for withdrawal and the exchange of positioning of PRS.

Rui Ferreira regretted the fact that some competing parties prefer to use the media to present their complaints instead of complying with what is stipulated by law, that is, submitting them in writing to the National Electoral Commission for later referral to the Constitutional Court.

He said that so far the court has not registered any appeals from competing parties to report irregularities in the electoral process.

For his part, the coordinator of the National Observer Mission, Luís Jimbo, expressed his satisfaction at the opening of the Constitutional Court to avoid doubts about this process.