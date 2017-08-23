22 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Ruling Party Candidate Leads "Victory March"

Luanda — A "March to Victory" was staged Monday in Luanda's high density suburb of Kilamba Kiaxi, led by the ruling MPLA party's presidential candidate, João Lourenço.

Accompanied by his wife, Ana Dias Lourenço, by the candidate for vice president of the republic, Bornito de Sousa, and other party's officials, João Lourenço walked along Comandante Loy avenue down to the Independente do Golfo stadium.

Militants dressed in the colours of the ruling MPLA party chanted and reaffirmed their support for the candidate on the last day of the electoral campaign, ahead of Wednesday's general election.

At the end of the march at Independente do Golfo stadium, João Lourenço addressed a public rally during which he called for vote for his party.

A general election will he held Wednesday (23 August, 2017) in Angola with the participation of six political parties. They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition. 9.3 million voters have registered for the polls.

